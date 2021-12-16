Here's the line-up of guests for the final Late Late Show of the year

The guests have been revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTÉ One.

This Friday night marks the final Late Late Show of 2021 at the end of an extraordinary year which began in January with the live vaccinations of health care workers. Throughout the year The Late Late brought the Irish Diaspora together in a global session on St. Patrick’s night, gave a much-needed leg-up to Irish business on the Taking Care of Business special, put the children in charge for a record-breaking Toy Show and raised another €6.6 million for children’s charities through the Toy Show Appeal – bringing the total of monies raised for Irish charities on The Late Late Show in 2020/2021 to an incredible €26 million!

And to wrap up 2021, this Friday night’s show will highlight the remarkable work of the St. Vincent de Paul Annual Appeal, as the charity prepares to help thousands of families across Ireland to have a brighter Christmas.

Writer, producer, actor, comedian Brendan O’Carroll will be joined on the couch by his wife, business partner and co-star Jenny Gibney to talk to Ryan about their special connection to the St. Vincent de Paul charity and their plans for a proper family Christmas at home in Ireland.

Hollywood actor, proud Dubliner, Colin Farrell will be lending his support to the call for St. Vincent de Paul as will the irrepressible Majella O'Donnell. TikTok sensation magician Joel M, also supporting the SVP, will demonstrate some of the festive magic that has helped him amass almost 2 billion views and 18 million followers across social media. And it’s a family affair as father Pat Shortt and daughter Faye will be on the show to talk about their plans for Christmas and an update on their comedy duo act.

And in a very special moment for The Late Late Show, The Corrs’ frontwoman Andrea Corr and The Rolling Stones rock and roll legend Ronnie Wood will perform the Elvis classic ‘Blue Christmas’ in-studio - their charity single in support of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services.

The duo will also join Ryan on the couch to chat about their collaboration. There’s more music from the outstanding Irish musical talent, Susan O’Neill, with a beautiful performance of Joni Mitchell’s ‘River'.

Catch The Late Late Show on RTÉ One, Friday, December 17th at 9:35pm.