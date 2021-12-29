Search

29 Dec 2021

Emma Watson was overwhelmed before filming Harry Potter reunion

Emma Watson was overwhelmed before filming Harry Potter reunion

Emma Watson was overwhelmed before filming Harry Potter reunion

Reporter:

Reporter

Emma Watson has admitted she felt “quite overwhelmed” ahead of reuniting with members of the original cast of Harry Potter.

But the actress, who plays bookworm Hermione Granger, said she had been “pleasantly surprised” while reliving moments from her years spent filming.

In a clip released by HBO Max, who produced the special, she said: “ Some of us haven’t seen each other for years.

The National Movie Awards – London
The HBO special Return to Hogwarts sees Watson reunited with members of the original cast 20 years on from the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (PA)

“It’s just been a joy, an unexpected joy. I really didn’t know how it would feel.

She continues: “I felt quite overwhelmed this morning and I’ve just been quite pleasantly surprised by just getting to relive it all.

In an earlier clip she said: “It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed.”

The special, Return to Hogwarts sees her reunited with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and a host of other famous faces on the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Members of the cast join American filmmaker Chris Columbus to discuss the beloved movies and explore their creation.

Since the films were released, the author of the books they are based on, JK Rowling, has become a controversial figure over her comments on gender identity.

She has attracted criticism for her views on transgender rights, including from stars Watson, Radcliffe and Grint.
Rowling, 56, has said she was partly motivated to speak out about transgender issues because of her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Harry Potter author JK Rowling (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Actor Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the series, is the latest actor to address her comments, telling the Eastern Daily Press: “I do a lot of work with charities that are LGBTQ+-focused and I raise money for the Albert Kennedy Trust on a regular basis.

“A lot of my family are members of the community. It is a huge part of my life and I think, by saying that, you can probably guess where my allegiances lie in that respect.

“What is important to highlight is that, when a trans person says they are male or female, that is what they are and that is how we should treat them.

“It is damaging to them to say otherwise.”

The highly anticipated retrospective special will be released on Sky and streaming service Now on January 1, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media