JOB ALERT: Iconic Media Group hiring Multimedia Journalists

Iconic Media Group, Ireland’s leading local news publisher, is recruiting Multimedia journalists to join the Leinster Leader and Kildare Now news team in Naas and the Leinster Express news team in Portlaoise.

The Leinster Leader and the Leinster Express are recognised as leading newspapers in the Iconic Media Group, and their websites, along with Kildare Now provide breaking news, sport and the content that matters to the people of Kildare and Laois.

Our local news sites have grown spectacularly, accounting for more local content than any other media group. We are continuing to grow, driving forward on our digital success and creating new positions in the local newsrooms in Naas and Portlaoise.

Ideal candidates must be up for the daily challenge of giving our readers the very best in local content, just as they have come to expect from these trusted news brands for generations.

A strong news sense, a nose for a story and the ability to tell that story in a variety of ways are the very basics of these roles. With a passion to succeed and the desire to break that exclusive, you will become a key member of the editorial teams.

Applicants should have third level qualifications in relevant media courses.

We are looking for a self-starter who can:

Demonstrate excellent reporting skills and deliver fresh and engaging content

Work as part of a team committed to reporting when and where it happens

Engage our fast-growing online audience through a variety of channels

Use social media in a dynamic way to distribute and source news, and help grow our online community.

The closing date for applications is Friday, January 7, 2022.



To apply, please email brian.keyes@iconicnews.ie including a covering letter, CV and samples of your work.