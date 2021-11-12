Kildare school wants to build creche facility on its grounds

FILE PHOTO
A school in Kildare town wants to build a pre-school facility on its campus.
Naoinra Ni Shionnaigh wants to construct the building on the grounds of Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha off the Melitta Road.
A planning application on the proposed development was submitted to Kildare County Council this week.
Also planned is the installation of perimeter security fencing and an external play area.
Planners at the Council will consider the application and issue a decision in coming weeks.
