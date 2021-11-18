OCO Global to establish strategic operations base in the Donegal Gaeltacht

Údarás na Gaeltachta has welcomed the announcement by OCO Global, the international trade and investment consulting firm, that they are to establish a strategic base in gteic@Gaoth Dobhair to faciltate their continued expansion into the Irish market.

Headquartered in Belfast, OCO Global, works with governments around the world to promote trade and investment, and advises private sector clients on international expansion.

Gaoth Dobhair will join other OCO Global office locations such as Belfast, Dublin, London, Paris, Frankfurt, New York, Los Angeles, Dubai, Shanghai, and Tokyo where the company employs 150 staff worldwide.

With a growing base of clients in regional enterprise and economic development the new office in Gaoth Dobhair will complement OCO’s current Irish offering working with overseas Government clients to support them in developing trade corridors across Ireland and relationships with leading Irish businesses. To that end the company are already seeking to recruit trade and investment analysts for a number of vacancies to be based in gteic@Gaoth Dobhair.

Mark O’Connell, CEO of OCO Global commented:

“We are delighted to expand our international network to Donegal. My team has recently completed a number of economic development projects for Donegal County Council so we understand the potential of the region and the depth of skills available. OCO offers the opportunity to work internationally, from a local base and we’re confident that we can build an excellent team here to support our continued expansion in the Irish market. The pandemic has opened our eyes and our clients to the potential for regional economic development, precipitated by a re-engagement with ‘place’ and liveability, remote and home working, domestic tourism, and the rebalancing of city centric FDI with regional enterprise and more sustainable investment.”

Anna Ní Ghallachair, Chairperson of the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta stated on behalf of the Board:

“It is very encouraging for the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta to see innovative global companies looking to establish a base in Ireland’s Gaeltacht areas where a skilled workforce will provide companies with the growth and expansion opportunities that they require. The unique language communities that define the Gaeltacht provide a culture of innovation and creativity in which businesses can prosper and grow with the support of Údarás na Gaeltachta. The growing gteic network of digital hubs offer fantastic business and work life balance opportunities for OCO Global which will resonate with their overseas clients as the embodiment of Ireland’s value proposition and our agile and adaptable business environment.”

Making the announcement Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, Chief Executive Officer, Údarás na Gaeltachta said:

“Údarás na Gaeltachta is delighted to welcome global trade and investment consulting experts OCO Global to the Donegal Gaeltacht. We look forward to working in partnership with the company to grow and prosper from their new strategic base in gteic@Gaoth Dobhair but also in promoting regional enterprise and economic development in Ireland’s Gaeltacht Areas. Our gteic network of digital and innovation hubs have forged links worldwide through the fantastic companies that have set up and relocated there and Údarás na Gaeltachta will continue to support and develop this burgeoning digital ecosystem.”