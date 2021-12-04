Search

04 Dec 2021

Protesters take to the streets of Belfast over introduction of vaccine passports

Protesters take to the streets of Belfast over introduction of vaccine passports

Protesters take to the streets of Belfast over introduction of vaccine passports

A rally protesting against Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 certification scheme has taken place in Belfast.

While the Covid certs have been commonplace in the Republic of Ireland for several months, they are a relatively new concept in Northern Ireland, having been introduced last week.

Several hundred people gathered outside the City Hall, with many carrying anti-vaccine and anti-Covid certification placards and banners.

Police temporarily closed one of the busiest roads in the city, as a number of speakers addressed the rally.

Those in attendance were told that the event was not a protest against vaccines, but rather opposing the certification regulations which were introduced on Monday.

The certification scheme is currently mandatory in licensed premises, as well as cinemas and theatres.

People entering these premises will be asked for proof of vaccination or a negative test result under the regulations.

But there will be a short grace period, with no fines issued until December 13.

Speakers at the City Hall rally told the crowd that it was an event to campaign for everyone to be treated equally “regardless of their medical status”.

There were loud cheers when it was stated that further rallies would follow.

Beside the rally, shoppers queued to gain access to the Christmas market in the grounds of the City Hall where they were asked to show their vaccination certificates.

Health Minister Robin Swann revealed on Friday that 86,000 people have applied to the domestic certification scheme this week.

He also said that a helpline to give assistance to those applying for the paper or digital certificates is currently dealing with 3,000 calls a day.

The issue has caused controversy in the Executive, with the DUP opposing mandatory Covid certification.

MLAs are set to hold a debate on the regulations next week.

Meanwhile, around 50 community pharmacies are taking part in the Big Jab Weekend across Northern Ireland this weekend, designed to increase uptake of the booster vaccine.

The pharmacies are providing first and second doses to anyone over 18, as well as booster jabs for those who are eligible.

The programme in pharmacies will complement the ongoing booster provision by a network of health trust hubs, trust walk-in clinics and GPs.

The chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI, Gerard Greene, said: “Throughout the pandemic, the community pharmacy workforce has gone above and beyond to support people across Northern Ireland and have played a vital role in rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Pharmacies are ideally placed in the heart of communities and provide a very accessible option for people – I would encourage people to come forward for vaccination this weekend and get that all-important protection that vaccination provides.”

Local News

