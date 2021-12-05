Storm Barra: Ireland put on alert by Government for potential 'Level Red' impact

Storm Barra has caused the Government Department to advise the public what it should do if Storm Barra leads to a Level Red Alert.
While Met Éireann has forecasted a Level Orange storm, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has issued a statement outlining the key safety measures. One of these includes the worst-case scenario.
Met Éireann says the Storm will impact on Tuesday and for a time on Wednesday bringing very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland.
