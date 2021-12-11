Search

11 Dec 2021

New poll reveals majority of Irish people would back a united Ireland

New poll reveals majority of Irish people would back a united Ireland

Most voters said they would like to see a vote issue take place “in the next 10 years”

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A new poll has revealed a large majority of voters would back a united Ireland in a referendum.

The Ipsos MRBI study for the Irish Times showed that 62% of voters would support Irish unity, with 16% opposed – 13% said they do not know, while 8% said they would not vote.

Most voters said they would like to see a vote issue take place “in the next 10 years”, at 42%.

That is compared with 16% who said they wanted the poll to be held more than a decade into the future, 15% who want one now and 13% who said never.


Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O’Neill knock down a symbolic wall that was built as part of an anti-Brexit rally at the Irish border near Carrickcarnan, Co Louth 

However, a majority said that while they support Irish unity in principle, it is not a priority issue for them.

Some 52% said a constitutional poll was “not very important, but I would like to see it some day”, compared with 20% who said it was “very important, it is a priority for me”.

Almost a quarter, 24%, said it was “not at all important”.

Voters also appear reluctant to make changes to national symbols that might accommodate the Unionist population in a new Ireland.

On a new flag, 77% said they would “not accept” one, 72% opposed a new national anthem and 71% rejected Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth.


The flag of Northern Ireland on a pole at the Commonwealth Games.

People are also unwilling to bear the financial burden that could come with unity, with 79% saying they would “not accept” higher taxes, while another 79% said they were opposed if it meant less money to spend on public services.

But most people said they would accept having closer ties with the UK, with 47% in favour and 42% opposed.

A slim majority also backed having Unionist politicians as part of Government in Dublin, with 44% saying they would accept it, compared with 42% who opposed it.

People aged 25 to 34 are the biggest supporters of a united Ireland, at 67%, closely followed by the over 65s, on 66%.

People aged 18 to 24 and 50 to 64 are least likely to support the move, but a majority would still back it, with 57% of voters in each cohort in favour.

Fine Gael voters are most likely to oppose the move, with 25% of people who gave them a first preference vote saying they would opt for Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom, and 31% saying the issue was “not at all important”.

Unsurprisingly, Sinn Fein voters are most in favour, with 78% backing unity in a referendum and 36% saying the issue is “very important, it is a priority for me”.

The study found that 8% of Sinn Fein voters would opt for Northern Ireland to remain in the UK in a border poll.

The survey was conducted in the Republic of Ireland among a national quota sample of 1,200 people between December 5 and 8, among people over 18 and throughout every constituency.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media