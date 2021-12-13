Search

13 Dec 2021

Prof Luke O'Neill confirms positive Covid-19 test as he backs booster campaign

Prof Luke O'Neill

Reporter:

David Power

Professor Luke O'Neill has confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 but said he is feeling "pretty good". 

The immunologist confirmed on the Claire Byrne Today radio show on Monday morning that he had some symptoms, but nothing too severe.

“I’ve a slight cough and slight sniffles but mercifully enough the vaccine is protecting me, put it that way," he said.

"I was a close contact, I was sent three tests by the HSE, took my second test on Friday and it came up positive.

"I got my PCR test on Saturday, got the result yesterday, which was positive, and now I'm stuck in isolation for the next few days," he said.

"It just shows the power of antigen testing because it came up very quickly I was able to stay home, which is what the testing is all about," he said. 

The professor at the School of Biochemistry and Immunology in Trinity College is urging a quicker roll-out of the booster vaccine. He also confirmed that he had received his booster shot on Thursday, a day before he test positive for Covid-19. 

He said the recent booster jab and previous vaccinations would help boost his immune system. 

