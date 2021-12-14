Gerry Adams urged to apologise for tiocfaidh ár lá Christmas sketch

Former Sinn Féin (SF) leader Gerry Adams has been urged to apologise after appearing in a controversial Christmas sketch making light of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) phrase "tiocfaidh ár lá."

The phrase, which in English translates to "our day will come," was a phrase often used by Irish republicans, including the Provisional IRA, during the Troubles and refers to the idea of a united Ireland.

SF TD Eoin Ó Broin has called for Mr Adams to apologise for his part in a Christmas video that has since been withdrawn, after victims of the Provisional IRA described the production as insensitive.

In the video, Mr Adams stars as a Christmas caroler who jokingly sings: "Tis the season to be jolly, tiocfaidh ár lá, lá, lá, lá."

The sketch also shows a Christmas card with the pun "have a Gerry Christmas."

According to The Irish Times, Ferry Clever, the Derry-based company behind the video and Christmas card, said its business is based around "satirical comedy" and that it never intended to offend anyone.

Speaking to WLR FM, Mr Ó Broin said that while he doesn't have an issue with the phrase on its own, he insisted that people should still be careful with their language.

He told host Damien Tiernan: "Let me say one thing before I give you a straight yes or no answer: I don’t believe for a second Gerry either intended to cause hurt or offence to anybody; I really don’t."

"But given the fact that offence has been caused, yes, I think for him to apologise for the offence that has been caused would be helpful."

Further elaborating on the phrase, Mr Ó Broin explained: "I am acutely aware that the past happened."

"There is nothing I can do to undo to hurt or pain or trauma that republicans, including some people I have worked with directly and very closely for many years, have caused."

"What I can do, and David Cullinane and our generation of republicans, is: One, make sure we never have a return to conflict ever again and, two, we all do everything we can to build as peaceful and as united a future as possible."

David Cullinane is a SF TD who came under fire last year after saying: "Up the ‘Ra. Tiocfaidh ár Lá" at the end of a victory speech after the general election.

Mr Ó Broin added: "Will we make mistakes along the way? Yes, we will and I’m a long-standing believer that if you make a mistake, (you should) hold your hand up and apologise and learn from your mistake."

Gerry Adams is not the only politician who has landed in hot water over the phrase "tiocfaidh ár lá" this year: back in October, former UKIP leader and Brexit proponent Nigel Farage was tricked into saying the controversial phrase on the personalised message site known as Cameo.