Holohan tells 16-34 year olds without booster to avoid 'unnecessary contact' with others

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) is warning the "high level of disease" in young people poses a risk to their contacts.

Dr Tony Holohan made the comments yesterday evening, following a spike in cases in the 16 to 34 age group.

He said, "This high level of disease in young people represents a high risk to those they come into contact with who have yet to be vaccinated or receive their booster"

According to Dr Holohan, one in four people aged 16 to 34 who received PCR tests last week received a positive result.

He continued: "Therefore, if you have not yet received your booster you are best to avoid unnecessary contact with people outside your household."

"Christmas week is an important time for many of us. However, it is also a time that presents unique opportunities for Covid to spread because of the possible extent of inter-household and inter-generational mixing.

“Each of us can take actions this week to protect ourselves and our loved ones, even if this means rethinking plans for the Christmas period, especially if you are not yet boosted or vaccinated.

“As difficult as it may seem, limiting as much as possible your Christmas to small numbers and very close family will protect them.

“This is an exceptional sacrifice to ask after the very difficult year all of us have had, so please remember that it may be the decision that protects yourself or a loved one from the severe impacts of Covid-19.”

Earlier, the CMO said Ireland may still be able to avoid more severe restrictions.

According to Dr Holohan, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) would continue to monitor the spread of the Omicron variant over Christmas and did not rule out the need for tougher measures to protect the health system.

Omicron is now the dominant Covid-19 strain in Ireland, health officials have said.