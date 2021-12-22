43% of people admit to eating sweets for breakfast during Christmas week, says survey

Forty three percent of people have admitted to eating sweets or desserts for breakfast during Christmas week.

That's according to a survey by Aldi, which found 68% of participants eat more sweets than usual in the lead-up to the holiday.

It was conducted to determine the nation's favourite tin of sweets, with Celebrations coming out on top.

Celebrations was marked as the favourite sweets tin in five counties including Dublin, Limerick, Cavan, Laois and Down (tied with Cadbury's Selection Box).

Heroes came in second place, followed closely by Quality Street and Cadbury's Selection Box, while Roses finished up in last place.

Quality Street was favoured in Donegal, Kerry, Kilkenny and Kildare, with Fermanagh, Armagh, Antrim and Monaghan picking Roses.

The results also revealed the overall favourite sweet of Irish people, with Maltesers Celebrations being chosen for the first place slot.

Quality Street's Strawberry Delight came in second, with their Green Triangle placing third.

Celebrations' Galaxy landed the fourth-place slot, with Heroes' Dairy Milk coming fifth.

Of note, the Aldi survey also found 18% of people would rather sacrifice Christmas dinner than not be able to eat any treats over Christmas week.