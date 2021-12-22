Met Éireann's St. Stephen's Day weather forecast
We are looking at a mild Christmas, according to Met Éireann.
It's not all good news, however, with the national forecaster predicting widespread rain.
In their forecast for St. Stephen's Day, they said: "Continuing breezy with outbreaks of rain across much of the country, the rain will become patchier later in the day. Turning cooler in the north with highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees there. Highs of 6 to 10 degrees further south. Fresh easterly winds will moderate through the day."
In their further outlook, Met Éireann says it will remain "changeable through the final week of 2021."
"Currently, it looks like a cold start to the week, but likely becoming milder again with further spells of rain and breezy weather later in the week."
