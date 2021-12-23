No Christmas Eve night out? Here are the benefits to staying in

For some of us, a traditional Christmas Eve down the pub or shared with a friend round at their house will still be a possibility (until 8pm!) and a wonderful excuse to catch up, have a few drinks and revel in yuletide festivities.

But for others who are grounded by Covid or avoiding going out before meeting relatives for Christmas lunch, socialising on December 24 won’t be on the cards this year.

Whether or not you are staying home by choice, here are some reasons a fabulously festive night in might actually be better than a wild night out.

Avoid a Christmas Day hangover

Presents aren’t the only thing you’ll wake up to on Christmas morning if you overdo it the night before.

It’s far too easy to overindulge when you’re feeling festive, but do you really want to start the day with a banging headache? With a cosy night in, it’s easier to pace yourself and ensure a hangover-free Christmas.

Quality time with family

“Are you off out again?” Mam traditionally asks as you pull on your coat. “You’ve only just got here!” And you can’t help but feel a pang of guilt.

Unless you’ve got the family in tow, you’re missing Christmas Eve catch-up time with your loved ones if you head out.

Christmas Eve telly

From terrestrial TV picks to the wealth of festive films on streaming services, you’ve got loads of viewing options this Christmas Eve.

Netflix’s festive offering is heavy on the romcoms, including A Castle For Christmas, starring Brooke Shields, Single All The Way (its first ever gay Christmas movie) and The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star, in which Vanessa Hudgens plays no less than three different characters.

Festive food

Christmas Eve Let the 6000 calories in pringles and quality street begin!!P — Scouting For Girls (@Scouting4Girls) December 24, 2018

Once you’ve officially clocked off work, or family members have arrived home for the holidays, you can officially use ‘Because it’s Christmas’ as an excuse to eat and drink anything you desire.

The turkey and trimmings will have to wait until tomorrow, of course, but there’s no reason you can’t start the celebrations by popping open a bottle of fizz, having crisp sandwiches for dinner and mince pies for dessert, or diving into that big box of Quality Street.