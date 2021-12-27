Former Government Minister, MEP and TD clocks up 6 million steps

A well known former Government Minister, MEP and TD has clocked up more than 4,575 kms - which equates to more than six million steps - by walking every day for the past two years.

Donegal native Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher (73) has clocked up 731 consecutive days of going out for a walk, largely along the River Walk and around the Cope Mountain in Dungloe.

It’s quite a feat, and as he has pointed out: “For the doubters, all is recorded, on my Apple Watch.”

Taking to social media, he wrote: “I have completed 4,575 kms which equates to 6+million of my steps."

And he added: “It clearly is the best medicine for physical and mental health,."

Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 1981 for Fianna Fáil and was a TD from 1981 to 1997, 2002 to 2009 and 2016 to 2020. In a distinguished political career, he held a number of junior ministerial posts as well as being an MEP from 1994 to 2002 and from 2009 to 2014. He was Leas-Cheann Comhairle of Dáil from 2016 to 2020.