Search

30 Dec 2021

Bus Éireann reveals services timetable for New Year weekend

Bus Éireann reveals services timetable for New Year weekend

Bus Éireann reveals services timetable for New Year weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

Bus Éireann has advised customers of its New Year’s arrangements. Tomorrow, New Year's Eve, Friday, December 31, Bus Éireann city, town, commuter,  and rural and Expressway services will operate a weekday service running as normal through the evening. 

On New Year's Day, Saturday, January 1 2022, Bus Éireann city, town, commuter and rural services will operate a Sunday service and Expressway will operate a Sunday/Bank Holiday service. Visit www. expressway.ie for more information and where guaranteed seats can be booked online.

Normal timetables will resume from Tuesday, January 4. For details on what services will be operating over the New Year period, please visit www.buseireann.ie. Bus Éireann services are operating at 100% capacity. Customers should continue to wear face coverings within bus stations and on board throughout their entire journey.

Bus Éireann thanks its employees and customers for their support during the year.

Customers can also get updates on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @buseireann or call the Bus Éireann Customer Care department at 0818 836 611, from 7.00am to 7.00pm Monday to Friday, and from 8.00am to 6.00pm Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media