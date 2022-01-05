Covid-19 patient hospital numbers continue to climb amid Omicron surge

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has seen another increase, with figures jumping by 44 overnight.
There were 928 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital this morning, latest figures show.
This is the highest number since February 12 of last year.
Figures have increased dramatically in the past week or so. On Christmas Day, December 25, there were just 378 Covid-19 patients requiring hospital treatment.
Patients requiring ICU treatment stands at 90, according to the latest figures available.
That number represents a slight decrease on the figure for the previous 24 hours which stood at 93.
Schools are set to reopen tomorrow, despite concerns that as many as 8,000 primary school teachers could be absent due to Covid-19 illness.
