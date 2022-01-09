New documentary on Netflix will explore life and death of Anna Nicole Smith

Netflix have announced a new documentary exploring the life and death of Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith is in production.

The feature-length film will include never-before seen footage to tell the tale of the model, who “blazed a trail” throughout the 90s before her death in 2007 at the age of 39.

Throughout her career she modelled for brands including H&M and was voted Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in 1993.

Smith also made several television and film appearances including the Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult in 1994 and US sitcom The Naked Truth.



The streaming giant confirmed the documentary, to be directed by Ursula Macfarlane, was in production but said it was as yet untitled.

It will show Smith on the verge of global stardom and offer a unique glimpse into her life out of the spotlight as well as her dreams as a young mother.

The documentary will also include testimonies from those who knew the model away from the camera.

Macfarlane, who is known for the 2019 documentary Untouchable about disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein, said she had approached the project as “an epic mystery tale”.

“How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly?” she said.

“Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture.

“I am thrilled to work with Netflix and Propagate to make a moving, unflinching and sensitive portrayal of one of the most misunderstood women of our time.”

A release date for the documentary is yet to be announced.