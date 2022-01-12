Search

12 Jan 2022

Tánaiste confirms plans for double Bank Holiday next year

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Leo Varadkar has confirmed plans for two new Bank Holidays in Ireland next year.

Speaking on RTÉ news yesterday (Tuesday 11) the Tánaiste said the double bank holiday is being considered around St. Patrick's Day 2023 on March 17 and 18, and another is being discussed around St Brigid's Day February 1.

"What we're working on is a proposal to have a double Bank Holiday for St. Patrick's Day, so that would be the 17th and 18th of March, and a new permanent Bank Holiday for St Brigid's Day, which would come into effect in 2021.

"We just haven't pushed the button on that yet. We're still fighting this pandemic, it's not over yet.

"The purpose of the day would be a day to remember those who have been lost and to recognise all of the people who have done phenomenal work during this period. It just seems it's too early to make the decision on that given that this (the pandemic) is not yet over."

Varadkar first made the suggestion of the double bank holiday last year, which was originally planned for this year, 2022.

 
 

Local News

