'Senseless' murder of teacher in Midlands sends shockwaves across the country

THE YOUNG teacher who was murdered in a random attack while jogging along a popular walkway in Offaly in broad daylight has been named locally as Ashling Murphy.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal assault on the woman that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly.

Gardai believe that Ms Murphy, 22, was beaten to death by a man in what was a random attack. She had been jogging along a stretch of the Grand Canal, known as Fiona’s Way in memory of missing woman Fiona Pender.

A suspect in the case – a Romanian national aged in his 40s who has been living locally – was being questioned last night on suspicion of her murder.

The young teacher’s death has sent shockwaves across the country.

Ms Murphy hails from a highly-respected family who live outside Tullamore and are well-known in music circles.

An accomplished musician, Ms Murphy began her studies at Limerick's Mary Immaculate College in August, 2017. A member of Ballyboy Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, the talented fiddle player also tutored students.

In one of her posts on Facebook, she had commented that she was happiest when playing music with her sister Amy, also an accomplished musician.

Ms Murphy had performed in numerous trad events and competitions throughout her young life. She also had a keen interest in camogie.

The young woman’s body was removed from the scene in Tullamore in a hearse.

The scene remained preserved overnight.

The man in his 40s who has been arrested in connection with the incident is currently being detained at Tullamore Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. An incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station under a Senior Investigating Officer.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and is liaising with the family of Ms Murphy.

People across the country have expressed their disbelief at the “senseless” nature of the crime.

In a tweet, the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said : “My thoughts tonight are with the family of the young woman killed in a truly shocking crime, with her friends and with her community. Please anyone with information, come forward to An Garda Síochána. The gardaí will investigate this awful crime and ensure justice is done.”

Many comments have been posted by young women who have expressed their fear at walking alone, after the shocking murder, “even in broad daylight”.

“To lose another woman to such senseless, horrific violence is difficult to understand,” posed one woman.



“She was in her 20s. A school teacher. Her whole life ahead of her. Going for a run in broad daylight at 4pm. Never to make it home. RIP - our thoughts and prayers to this woman’s family. Unfathomable,” posed another woman.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information on this fatal assault to come forward. In particular Gardaí are appealing to any persons that were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm on Wednesday, January 12, to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station