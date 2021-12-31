Drivers with up to 23 points on their licence still on Scotland’s roads

Drivers with up to 23 points on their licence are eligible to be on Scotland’s roads, a freedom of information request (FoI) has revealed.

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) records show that 220 people – 180 with full licences and 40 with provisionals – are still able to drive despite reaching or exceeding the usual limit of 12 penalty points.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats’ FoI found that a total of 192,426 drivers with a Scottish address have accrued penalty points, 3,099 of those while on a provisional licence.

Drivers can be disqualified by the courts from driving after building up 12 or more points within three years.

Those who receive six or more points in the first two years of passing their driving test can also have their licence revoked.

Following the publication of the FoI, Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokeswoman Jill Reilly has now called for a review of how persistent offenders are dealt with.

Ms Reilly said: “There are 180 drivers with 12 points or more on their record who are still on Scotland’s roads. For the safety of everyone driving home for Christmas it’s important that repeat offenders and wild drivers are kept off the roads.

“It’s possible that there are mitigating factors in some cases which justify these drivers hanging on to their right to drive.

“However, 12 points or more would seem to be a clear signal of reckless driving, which could put the driver and others at risk.

“As our roads get icy, and nights are longer, I would like to suggest to everyone, not just to bad drivers, where possible use public transport rather than a personal car. It helps the environment and keeps everyone safe.

“The UK and Scottish governments should examine whether the right systems are in place to put the brakes on problem drivers.”