Search

31 Dec 2021

Police seize machine capable of producing millions of street valium pills a day

Police seize machine capable of producing millions of street valium pills a day

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Police officers have seized a machine said to be capable of producing millions of tablets of the drug known as street valium every day.

The machine was found, along with thousands of tablets of etizolam when officers raided an industrial unit in the village of Salsburgh in North Lanarkshire.

A quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately £40,000 and £112,000 in cash were also seized as part of the operation.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged, Police Scotland confirmed, and he is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on January 25.

Detective Inspector Laura Sands, from the serious and organised crime department, said: “This was a significant recovery by officers which has stopped large amounts of illicit drugs reaching the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“The machine seized was capable of producing millions of etizolam tablets every day.

“This targeted operation should send a very clear message this this type of illegal and harmful activity won’t be tolerated.”

She stressed however that police can not tackle the supply of drugs alone, staying: “We rely on the support of the public to help us build intelligence on any drug-related issues. Anyone with information about the supply of drugs should report it to police.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media