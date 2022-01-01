Search

01 Jan 2022

New Year babies give families special start to 2022

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

2022 got off to a special start for some Scots as the new year saw them welcome new additions to their families.

Nicola McCann and her partner Jamie Black became parents to son Aiden, who was born on the stroke of midnight at Glasgow’s Princess Royal Maternity Hospital.

While Aiden weighed in at 3lb 8oz, after being born some seven weeks early, he is said by hospital staff to be doing well.

Another boy was born at the same hospital less than 20 minutes later, to parents Halie Chrisman and Kunwoo Kim.

Henry was delivered at 19 minutes past midnight, weighing 7lb.

Staff at Wishaw General Hospital helped deliver Elleanor-Rae Yardley at nine minutes past midnight.

She weighed 7lb 14.5oz, with mother Sara Yardley and father Darren Thomson delighted at her safe arrival.

At St John’s Hospital in Livingston, the first arrival of the new year came at 2.34am, as baby  Harper was delivered weighing 5lb 14oz.

Parents Courtney Forrest, 24, and Ross Houston, from Livingston, were thrilled with their daughter giving them a special start to 2022.

Meanwhile, staff in the Ayrshire Maternity Unit at University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock  welcomed their first baby of the new year at 6.11am.

Max, who weighed 8lb 14oz, was born to Lisa and Alan McConville from Symington and will be a little brother for their four-year-old daughter Macy.

