03 Jan 2022

Search launched for woman, 28, reported missing on New Year’s Eve

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Concern is growing for a woman who has been reported missing from Edinburgh for about three days.

Alice Byrne, 28, was last seen at 2am on New Year’s Day in Bath Street.

Ms Byrne’s twin brother told the PA news agency that his sister was planning on going to a beach party at Portobello, but has not been seen since.

A missing person poster released by friends and family said Ms Byrne is 5ft 6in and was wearing a long black t-shirt, black jeans and an orange/mustard-coloured hoodie the day she went missing.

It included the numbers 07510 062 206 and 07864 797 730 to call if anyone has information about her whereabouts.

Police confirmed they are making inquiries to trace 28-year-old woman who was reported missing to them on January 2.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference 0647 of January 2.”

A friend of Ms Byrne’s, Emily Haquin, shared the missing person poster on Facebook with a message reading: “My lovely friend Alice has been missing since 2am on New Years Day.

“If anyone has any information about her whereabouts before/since, please get in touch with one of the numbers below or the police asap.

“Alice, if you’re reading this, please let someone know where you are.

“We love you so much and just want to know you’re safe.”

